PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya officials are stepping up enforcement against careless cement truck drivers, issuing hefty fines for concrete spills on public roads — but residents are now asking the tougher follow-up question: Who’s responsible for the cleanup?

On a recent inspection along the Third Road junction linking to Thappraya Road, Pattaya municipal officers, along with the city’s complaint-handling division, tracked down and fined a cement truck operator 10,000 baht for letting wet cement spill onto the road. The operation is part of an ongoing campaign to maintain urban cleanliness and public safety.

Municipal officials emphasized that these actions are not one-offs. “We’ve taken action, we’re still doing it, and we’ll keep going — for Pattaya and for the orderliness of our city,” a city spokesperson said.







However, as much as the public appreciates the crackdown, frustration remains. Online commenters expressed strong opinions:

“Then who cleans it up? Or do we just leave it to dry like everywhere else?”

“The cement company should be responsible.”

“Excellent work!”

“Well deserved.”

“Outstanding.”

However, Pattaya authorities confirm that the cement company is responsible for cleanup after road spills. Still, public demand is clear: enforcement must go hand-in-hand with accountability—especially when public infrastructure is affected.

As Pattaya continues its push for a cleaner, safer environment, residents are urging not just punishment — but proper follow-through.

































