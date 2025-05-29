Pattaya fed up with repeat parking offenses, urges harsher penalties for blocking disabled access

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya residents are calling for stronger penalties against drivers who repeatedly park illegally, particularly those obstructing wheelchair access routes. The issue has resurfaced in Soi Paniadchang, behind Big C in central Pattaya, where cars have been found blocking designated pathways for people with disabilities.

City municipal officers recently launched a public awareness campaign in the area, urging motorists to move their vehicles and avoid parking over the wheelchair-accessible lanes. The officials emphasized that such behavior directly affects the mobility and safety of disabled individuals, many of whom rely on these routes for their daily travel.







“Do not park on wheelchair paths,” one sign declared, as officials made rounds to educate and warn violators. However, citizens say education alone is not enough.

Public frustration over repeat offenders has grown, with many Pattaya residents taking to social media to voice support for stricter enforcement. Comments included: “Fine them all.”

“It’s good that action is being taken after things were lax for a while. Disabled people have been suffering.”



City officials say they are considering proposals to escalate fines, increase patrols, and possibly tow vehicles that obstruct disabled pathways in recurring problem areas. The goal is to ensure accessibility for all residents and visitors while reinforcing a culture of responsibility and respect in Pattaya’s urban landscape.

































