Pattaya Mayor welcomes German Ambassador, highlights tourism growth and strong bilateral ties

PATTAYA, Thailand – Mayor Poramet Ngampichet warmly welcomed H.E. Ernst Reichel, Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to Thailand, and Mr. Rudolf Hofer, Honorary Consul of Germany, during their official visit to Pattaya City Hall on May 28.

Joining the welcome were Phumipipat Kamolnat, Secretary to the Mayor, along with relevant city officials, who ensured a smooth and hospitable experience throughout the diplomatic visit.

As a gesture of friendship and goodwill, Mayor Poramet presented the “Key to the City” of Pattaya to the German representatives. The symbolic gift reflects the strong and growing relationship between Thailand and Germany, particularly in areas of tourism, culture, and economic collaboration.







Discussions during the visit touched on the steady flow of German tourists to Pattaya and the promising outlook for future tourism growth. Both parties exchanged views on enhancing cultural and economic cooperation to enrich the experiences of German visitors in Pattaya.

The ambassadorial visit marks another significant step in building robust international partnerships and reinforces Pattaya’s image as a world-class tourist destination — welcoming, well-managed, and globally connected.







































