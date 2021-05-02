Pattaya car wash offers free disinfecting for medical workers

A Pattaya car wash is offering free car-steaming and disinfection services for doctors and medical personnel.

Wassana Ongard, owner of Big Bike Club on Sukhumvit Soi 26/1, said April 29 she wants to support those working on the front lines of the latest coronavirus outbreak by offering her autoclave steaming and disinfecting service free to medical workers a day.







Wassana said the disinfecting service can kill the coronavirus and is used on ambulances and other medical vehicles. She thus decided to purchase a steaming machine herself, seeing it as a good market opportunity during the pandemic.



But she wants to thank medical workers by giving them the service for free.

The steamer not only cleans but leaves cars smelling good, Wassana said. It uses water at 80-100 degrees Celsius and can kill 21 types of viruses.

Big Bike Club is located on Soi Mo Siam/999 Sukhumvit Soi 26/1 in North Pattaya. Past the Bangkok Hospital Pattaya.

Open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. For information on services and prices, call 086-384-1603 or 086-620-8259.

Location on Google Map: Big Bike Club













