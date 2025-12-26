Foreign tourist injured in fight outside Jomtien beer bar in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand — At around 2:00 a.m. on December 25, police at Pattaya City Station were notified of a brawl with injuries in front of a beer bar at Rompho Market in Jomtien. Rescue volunteers from the Sawang Boriboon were dispatched to assist the injured.

The incident occurred in a zone populated by both Thai and foreign tourists. The injured party, a 52-year-old foreign male (nationality unconfirmed), was found lying outside the bar with a right ankle injury and appeared intoxicated. Rescue personnel provided first aid before transporting him to a local hospital. Witnesses noted that the victim remained in high spirits, moving and even dancing to music while being treated.







Bar staff, speaking on condition of anonymity, reported that the incident began as a verbal altercation between two foreign tourists who had been drinking inside the bar. The dispute escalated when the injured man challenged his opponent to a one-on-one fight outside the bar. He was overpowered, fell, and sustained an ankle injury, causing a commotion. Other patrons and staff intervened to stop the fight, while the other party fled the scene during the chaos.

Police at Pattaya City Station are investigating the scene, reviewing CCTV footage from the bar and nearby areas, and plan to summon the suspects for questioning to proceed with legal action.



































