Pattaya bustles as cruise ship ‘Westerdam’ brings over 2,500 visitors to the city

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya came alive in the early hours of Wednesday, December 17, as the Vista-class cruise ship Westerdam, operated by Holland America Line, anchored near Koh Larn, bringing over 2,500 tourists and crew members to explore the city.

The ship, which first docked at Laem Chabang Port on December 15, shifted to the anchorage in Pattaya Bay around 4:00 a.m., allowing visitors to disembark via Bali Hai Pier, South Pattaya. Of the total, 1,898 were tourists and 797 crew members, who were given the opportunity to tour Pattaya before the vessel continues its journey south to Phuket.







Authorities ensured a smooth and safe arrival. Teams from the Chonburi Immigration Office, Pattaya Port Authority, Pattaya Tourist Police, Pattaya City Police, and marine rescue units were on site to assist and manage the flow of passengers. Security and traffic measures were carefully coordinated to ensure visitors’ safety while exploring the city.

The arrival of the Westerdam created a lively atmosphere in Pattaya, with bustling activity at the pier and throughout nearby streets as tourists enjoyed shopping, dining, and sightseeing. The visit highlights Pattaya’s continued appeal as a key destination for international cruise tourism.



































