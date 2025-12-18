Three days, three nights, one beach as Pattaya prepares spectacular countdown 2026 celebration

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City officials held a coordination meeting on Wednesday to allocate manpower and finalize preparations for the year-end celebration “PATTAYA COUNTDOWN 2026 MONOMAX,” one of the city’s largest annual tourism events.

The meeting was chaired by Mr. Damrongkiat Pinijkarn, Deputy Mayor of Pattaya, and attended by Mr. Korn Phatthanasin and Mr. Sakchai Charoenyookongrod, Assistant Secretaries to the Mayor of Pattaya, along with representatives from all relevant agencies. Participants included officials from Bang Lamung District Administration, Pattaya Tourist Police, crime suppression units, traffic police, Pattaya City Police Station, and heads of municipal departments. The meeting was held at Meeting Room 221, Pattaya City Hall.







Pattaya City, in cooperation with the Chonburi Provincial Administrative Organization and MONOMAX, will transform Pattaya Beach into a major celebration venue to elevate the city’s tourism profile to international standards. The event will take place over three days and three nights, from December 29–31, 2025, starting at 4:00 p.m. daily at Pattaya Beach, Chonburi.

In addition, a parallel New Year’s Eve celebration will be held on Koh Larn on Wednesday, December 31, 2025, allowing both mainland and island visitors to take part in the festivities.

During the meeting, officials discussed detailed plans for public safety, security deployment, traffic management, and visitor facilitation. Strict measures will be enforced, including screening for weapons and prohibited items before entering event areas, as well as enhanced security patrols within and around the venue to ensure a safe and orderly celebration for residents and tourists.



Pattaya City emphasized its commitment to hosting a safe, well-organized, and memorable New Year countdown event, reinforcing Pattaya’s position as a premier global countdown destination.

Full details on the event format, artist lineup, traffic closures, parking areas, and shuttle services for PATTAYA COUNTDOWN 2026 MONOMAX are available via Pattaya City’s official Facebook page.



































