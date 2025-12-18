Youth voices take the lead in national Safeguard Kids short film contest

PATTAYA, Thailand – A powerful stand against child sexual abuse took centre stage on Monday, December 15, 2025, as the Safeguard Kids Foundation, in partnership with Pattaya City 11 School (Mattayom Satit Pattaya), hosted the awards ceremony for its national short-film contest under the theme “Safeguard Kids: Child Sexual Abuse Is a Serious Crime That No Child Should Ever Endure.”

Held at Pattaya City 11 School, the event marked the culmination of a nationwide creative initiative aimed at empowering young people to speak out, raise awareness, and contribute meaningfully to the protection of children and youth from sexual exploitation and abuse. Open to lower secondary, upper secondary, and university-level students, the contest encouraged participants to use storytelling, filmmaking skills, and creative expression to confront one of Thailand’s most urgent and sensitive social challenges.







The competition opened for submissions in July 2025 and drew an impressive 238 teams from across the country, including 75 lower secondary, 104 upper secondary, and 59 university-level entries. Following a rigorous preliminary judging process conducted by panels of distinguished experts on November 13–14, only 13 finalist teams from each category advanced to the grand final round, with screenings and final judging held on December 15.

The ceremony was officially opened by Pattaya Mayor Poramet Ngampichet, highlighting the city’s commitment to child protection and youth engagement. He was joined by a broad coalition of representatives from law enforcement, the justice system, academia, education, the private sector, and civil society, reflecting the multi-sector cooperation required to address crimes against children effectively.

Distinguished attendees included Chalerm Wuththanant, Kerati Kaenkaew Chief of the Provincial Court Prosecution Office in Pattaya City, (Board Member and Deputy Secretary-General), and Dr. Darin Phanthusak, Vice President of Tiffany’s Show and Woodlands Hotel.

The contest’s prize pool of more than 400,000 baht was fully sponsored by Dr. Darin Phanthusak, Board Member and Head of Secretariat and Public Relations at the Safeguard Kids Foundation. The awards were dedicated in memory of her father, the late Sutham Phanthusak—a former Senator (2012–2014), Member of the National Legislative Assembly (2014–2016), former Chairman of the National Scout Advisory Committee, and Chairman of the Advisory Board of the National Scout Council of Thailand. His life and work embodied public service, social entrepreneurship, and the enduring values of Scouting in support of child welfare.





Dr. Darin Phanthusak said, “If we are blessed with influence, then we are responsible for using it to protect those who cannot protect themselves.” Her dedication extends well beyond the entertainment world. As a board member of the Safeguard Kids Foundation, she continues to uphold her father’s belief that success must always be shared with society. She added that she was proud to support donors who provided assistance to students, a gesture made in tribute to her late father. To mark the occasion, the school unveiled a commemorative plaque in his honour, bearing the Scouting motto “Better to die than to lose one’s honour/truth” that he lived by.

Awards were presented across all three educational levels, with top prizes ranging from 30,000 to 40,000 baht, along with honorary trophies, certificates, and special creative awards. Winners also received music scholarships from Yamaha Music Schools in Pattaya and Bo Win, while selected films will be featured on the Safeguard Kids Foundation’s official platforms, extending their reach and impact beyond the competition itself. Additional Popular Vote Awards were determined through verified public engagement on social media, encouraging ethical participation without manipulation.



One of the most moving moments of the ceremony came when two youth ambassadors from the foundation shared key principles from the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child, reminding the audience that children are not only victims in need of protection, but also powerful advocates for change when their voices are heard and respected.

The Safeguard Kids Foundation, led by Chalerm Wuththanant, Chairman and Secretary-General, has long played a leading role in child-protection advocacy in Thailand. Established in 2013, the foundation works to combat violations of children’s rights—particularly sexual abuse—both offline and online. Its efforts span public awareness campaigns, legal advocacy, and close cooperation with police, prosecutors, and government agencies. The foundation has also been instrumental in supporting amendments to Thailand’s Criminal Code that criminalized the possession and distribution of child sexual abuse material, recognizing that each act of sharing perpetuates harm against victims.







Beyond the competition itself, the event highlighted the foundation’s broader national and international engagement. The Safeguard Kids Foundation continues to collaborate with ASEAN partners, global child-protection networks, and organizations such as the World Childhood Foundation, and has participated in high-level forums including the Global Child Forum in Southeast Asia. In recent years, it has also co-hosted major initiatives such as the Child Protection Summit Bangkok 2024, attended by senior Thai officials and international leaders, reinforcing Thailand’s role in regional child-protection efforts.

A wide range of government agencies, private-sector organizations, and civil society groups participated in and supported the event. These included the Ministry of Interior, the Association of Interior Ministry Housewives, the Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, the Department of Special Investigation (DSI), and the Thailand Institute of Justice (TIJ). Private-sector partners included the Charoen Pokphand Group (CP Group), The Mall Group, and Siam Piwat, among others.







The program featured a series of engaging activities, including special panel discussions titled “Key Steps to Reduce Child Sexual Abuse Online” and “Protecting Children from Sexual Abuse: Challenges and Key Steps Forward.” Exhibitions included “The Truth That Thai People Don’t Know,” addressing the realities of child sexual abuse, and “Story of Rose,” a powerful visual storytelling exhibition reflecting the pain and trauma experienced by abused children and youth, created by Myanmar artist Hla Hla Win. The event concluded with a moving choral performance of “You Raise Me Up” by children and youth from Yamaha Music Schools Pattaya and Bo Win.

By placing cameras, scripts, and creative control in the hands of young people, the Safeguard Kids short-film contest goes beyond awareness alone. It builds empathy, challenges silence, and helps cultivate a generation that understands both the reality of child sexual abuse and its shared responsibility to prevent it. As emphasized throughout the event, protecting children is not only a legal obligation—it is a collective moral duty that begins by listening to, and amplifying, the voices of youth themselves.





















































