Pattaya City warns against using suspended Waterfront Condominium as paid parking area

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City has issued an urgent warning after a video circulating on social media showed individuals directing vehicles into the Waterfront Pattaya condominium project, raising serious safety and legal concerns, December 17.

The video shows a middle-aged woman wearing a blue shirt and black trousers, along with another woman, allegedly waving cars into the Waterfront building area, prompting fears that members of the public may be unknowingly parking inside a structure that has long been ordered closed and unsafe for use.







Deputy Mayor Manot Nongyai confirmed that Pattaya City has officially ordered a complete suspension of construction and a total ban on the use of the Waterfront Pattaya building, which remains the subject of ongoing legal proceedings between the city and the project owner.

He explained that while parking in the external area surrounding the building is permitted, as it is considered public municipal land, any entry or parking inside the building itself is strictly prohibited.

“The use of the interior of the building is a direct violation of Pattaya City’s order,” the deputy mayor said. “There is also concern that individuals may be falsely charging members of the public for parking inside the building, which is completely unacceptable.”

Pattaya City has instructed relevant agencies to urgently investigate the situation, including on-site inspections. The city’s building control department will formally notify the project owner that the structure is being unlawfully used as a parking facility. Authorities will also increase public communication and enforcement to ensure no one is allowed to guide vehicles into the building under any circumstances.





The Waterfront Suites and Residence project is a luxury condominium development originally planned as a 53-storey high-rise on more than 2 rai of prime land along Pattaya Bay. Pattaya City issued a legal order under the Building Control Act to halt construction and prohibit use of the building after the construction permit expired and the project was found to deviate from the approved design.

City officials reiterated that no person is permitted to enter, operate, or use the building in any form, citing safety risks and ongoing legal action.



































