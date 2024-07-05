Russian woman dies after jumping from luxury Pattaya condo

PATTAYA, Thailand – The body of a deceased Russian national was discovered at the base of a luxury condominium on Jomtien 2nd Road on July 4. The woman, who jumped from the sixth floor, was found in a gruesome state, prompting authorities to cordon off the area to prevent unauthorized access.







Initial inquiries revealed that the deceased had been staying in a room on the sixth floor. According to police reports, prior to the incident, the woman had an argument with her husband, also Russian, over his objection to her smoking marijuana. Upset, she reportedly jumped off the balcony of their sixth-floor unit, leading to her death.

Deputy Inspector Pol. Capt. Sanan Kotanont recorded the scene and conducted a thorough examination of the apartment for evidence. He coordinated with the investigation team to review CCTV footage and interrogate the husband thoroughly. Further investigation, including an autopsy by the Chonburi Provincial Forensic Office, will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death.





































