PATTAYA, Thailand – As Pattaya weathers one of its toughest low seasons, foreign tourists and regular visitors are sending blunt but practical advice to the city’s beer bar girls: adapt to survive.

Many tourists note that while some bar girls are resilient, too many spend quickly on shopping and salons instead of saving. Some also say partners “teeraks” don’t help financially, leaving them vulnerable. Empathy exists, but so do frank words: lose weight gained in lockdowns, rethink spending habits, and focus on staying healthy.







Visitors warn Thailand isn’t the cheapest choice anymore. Regional rivals like Vietnam and Malaysia offer better value and relaxed cannabis laws that draw younger travelers. At the same time, Pattaya’s rising prices – drinks, bar fines jumping from 300 to over 3,000 baht, and “different prices for different dancers” – risk scaring away quality tourists. Some say bars need to rethink both pricing and customer service to keep regulars coming back.

Beyond nightlife, complaints include overpriced Western meals, expensive hospitals, and scams like forcing tourists to buy extra drinks before paying a bar fine. Coupled with rising costs and economic uncertainty in Europe, the U.S., and Australia, fewer tourists may choose Thailand over cheaper alternatives.



Still, visitors praise Pattaya’s affordable street food and family-friendly moments, calling on local authorities to help keep prices reasonable and protect the city’s unique charm. Some joke that cutting back on fast food could help bar girls find more foreign suitors.

In short, tourists want fairness, better service, and authentic fun, while urging bar girls to save smarter and stay fit. As one seasoned visitor summed up: “It’s not the end – but it might be the end of the beginning.” With effort on both sides, Pattaya’s nightlife could yet bounce back.



































