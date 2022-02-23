Pattaya brings medical help to bedridden residents

Nikom Sangkaew and his welfare team watch over bed-ridden Grandma Nu who can now breathe easier thanks to the oxygen concentrator donated by generous members of the community.

Pattaya officials gave medical care and equipment to two bedridden residents.

Mayoral advisor Nikom Sangkaew led a team of welfare and public-health workers to Soi Wat Boonkanjanaram Feb. 22 to assist Payung Boonkerd, a poor and bedridden patient.

The group provided consumer products and arranged for public-health officers and volunteers to treat Payung’s bedsores and begin weekly wellness checks.

From there the group moved to the Soi Wat Boonkanchanaram 12 home of “Grandma Nu”, 86, who has trouble breathing. Her daughter requested the city provide an oxygen concentrator, which was donated by the Soi Khopai Community.
She thanked the city for the help.


The Pattaya City working team brought medical help, food and necessities for the bed-ridden women in both the communities.









