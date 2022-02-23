Pattaya brings medical help to bedridden residents

Pattaya officials gave medical care and equipment to two bedridden residents.

Mayoral advisor Nikom Sangkaew led a team of welfare and public-health workers to Soi Wat Boonkanjanaram Feb. 22 to assist Payung Boonkerd, a poor and bedridden patient.

The group provided consumer products and arranged for public-health officers and volunteers to treat Payung’s bedsores and begin weekly wellness checks.



From there the group moved to the Soi Wat Boonkanchanaram 12 home of “Grandma Nu”, 86, who has trouble breathing. Her daughter requested the city provide an oxygen concentrator, which was donated by the Soi Khopai Community.

She thanked the city for the help.






































