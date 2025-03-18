Pattaya braces for stormy weather with temperature drop ahead

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Thai Meteorological Department has issued a weather warning for northern and central Thailand, forecasting unstable conditions, including summer storms, thunderstorms, and strong winds. Following the storms, temperatures are expected to drop by 3-5°C in the northeastern region and by 1-2°C in the northern, central, eastern, and Bangkok metropolitan areas.







According to the department’s 24-hour forecast, a high-pressure system from China has already begun spreading over the upper northeastern region and is expected to extend to the north, central, and eastern regions, including Bangkok and its surrounding areas, by the end of the day. Due to this weather pattern, summer storms will develop across the upper part of the country, bringing heavy rain, strong winds, hail in some areas, and possible lightning strikes.

After the storm, temperatures will decrease, particularly in the northeastern region, where they will drop by 3-5°C, while the northern, central, and eastern regions, as well as Bangkok, will experience a temperature drop of 1-2°C.



Authorities have advised residents to stay cautious, avoid open spaces, and take shelter during thunderstorms. Farmers are urged to secure crops and livestock to prevent damage. Meanwhile, in the southern region, scattered thunderstorms are expected, with waves reaching 1-2 meters in the lower Gulf of Thailand and possibly exceeding 2 meters in stormy areas.

The public is encouraged to stay updated with weather forecasts and take necessary precautions to ensure safety.























