Indian tourists brawl at Pattaya colour festival, authorities step in

PATTAYA, Thailand – An altercation broke out between a group of foreign tourists, reportedly of Indian descent, at the “Amazing Thailand Grand Holi Festival Pattaya 2025,” a vibrant colour festival held at Pattaya Beach on March 16. The event, which is a significant celebration for Indian tourists, was disrupted as the two groups began fighting, causing panic among festival-goers. The situation escalated when one group returned to confront the other near the stage, leading to another round of punches.

Festival security quickly intervened to prevent further violence, and Pattaya police arrested two Myanmar nationals who were reportedly intoxicated. The individuals were taken to the Pattaya Police Station for calming down.







One festival attendee shared that he had been dancing when the fight broke out but wasn’t sure what caused the dispute. He helped separate the parties involved, although the altercation could not be de-escalated immediately.

Following the incident, police are investigating the public disturbance and will charge both parties with violating public peace under Thai law. The penalty for such offenses can result in a fine of up to 5,000 Baht.



Many online commentators expressed their concerns, with some saying that they had seen the groups drinking and taking photos before the fight broke out. Others stated that they no longer attend such events because of the unsafe environment. A number of people suggested that Pattaya needs to implement stricter rules during events, with some even proposing the cancellation of similar festivals to prevent fights and maintain cleanliness.

If you witness any illegal activities, please report them to the Chonburi Provincial Police through their Facebook page or call the hotline at 038-275576 and 061-294-9700.























