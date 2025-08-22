Pattaya braces for showers, strong winds, and weekend thunderstorms

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya is waking up to scattered showers, strong winds, and occasional thunderstorms as the weekend approaches, prompting residents to prepare for sudden weather changes. Social media has been abuzz with reports from locals sharing where the rain has already arrived.

In Soi Khao Talo, lightning streaked across the sky while rain continued to fall steadily. Nearby, Soi Phothisarn residents reported both rainfall and rolling thunder, while light showers began to drizzle over Nong Ket Yai. Even areas like Soi Noen and Nong Plalai experienced sporadic drops, just enough to make umbrellas a must-have for anyone stepping outside.







Further down the coast, Naklua saw the first hints of rain, while Jomtien Beach received light showers that residents jokingly counted in “ten-droplet increments.” At Dong Tan Beach, rainfall was mild, but enough to send beachgoers scrambling for cover. Other spots, including Huai Yai, Nong Mai Kaen, and areas near the Crocodile Farm, reported gusty winds and intermittent showers.



Locals were quick to voice their reactions, some playfully hoping the rain wouldn’t arrive right when school lets out, while others simply urged friends and neighbors to stay alert. Authorities remind everyone to take precautions, secure outdoor belongings, and be careful on slippery roads.

While the showers bring relief from the recent heat, they’re expected to continue sporadically throughout the weekend, keeping Pattaya residents and visitors on their toes.



































