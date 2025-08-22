Pattaya authorities intensify efforts to address city homelessness issues

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya city officials, in coordination with the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security, the Pattaya Police, and local public order officers, are stepping up efforts to manage homelessness within the city. Authorities say the goal is to maintain public safety and order while addressing the complex challenges posed by people living on the streets.

Residents have voiced concerns about the growing impact of homelessness in various neighborhoods. Some report seeing groups of homeless individuals drinking alcohol openly and behaving aggressively, creating fear among passersby. One local recounted encountering clusters of people sleeping near South Pattaya Beach early in the morning, noting that the group appeared intoxicated and intimidating.







Others expressed frustration over the perception that able-bodied individuals could seek employment or support programs but choose to remain on the streets instead. Concerns have also been raised about the welfare of animals, with some homeless people caring for stray cats amidst chaotic surroundings.

In areas like Khao Phra Tamnak Soi 5, residents reported seeing about ten homeless individuals walking around, verbally abusing sanitation workers, and raising safety worries. Citizens questioned why authorities allow such groups to remain in public spaces without intervention, calling for stricter measures to protect the community.



City officials emphasize that the situation requires careful management, balancing compassion for vulnerable populations with the need to maintain public order. Regular patrols and coordinated programs are expected to continue, aiming to reduce risks to both residents and visitors while addressing the root causes of homelessness.



































