Pattaya businesses sound alarm as Chinese tourists disappear, European visitors not enough to sustain city during low season

PATTAYA, Thailand – Business owners in Pattaya are raising serious concerns over the sharp decline in Chinese tourists, a group that once formed the backbone of the city’s tourism economy. The ongoing absence of this high-spending demographic has created a ripple effect across multiple sectors—from hotels and restaurants to tour agencies and retail shops.

While European tourists continue to visit, especially during winter months, they cannot fill the void left by the massive drop in arrivals from China. Many European travelers are more budget-conscious and tend to avoid the hottest low-season months, further weakening the city’s ability to stay afloat during off-peak periods.







“Without the Chinese market, the city feels half-empty,” said one tour operator in South Pattaya. “We’re relying on weekend visitors from Bangkok and a few scattered tourists, but that’s not enough to cover rent, wages, and electricity bills.”

Local businesses are also pointing to concerns about safety, regional instability, and lingering misinformation—such as fears of earthquakes—as factors deterring Chinese visitors. Despite efforts from city officials to rebuild trust, including safety campaigns and improved infrastructure, it may not be enough without direct support from the national government and coordinated international outreach.

As the low season continues, some businesses are downsizing or temporarily closing, fearing the situation may worsen if China’s outbound tourism policies remain restrictive and Thailand’s promotional efforts fail to gain traction.

































