Pattaya braces for heavy rains and strong winds over the week

The Thai Meteorological Department has issued a weather warning of heavy rain and gusty winds over Thailand May 29-30.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is forecast to cover parts of the northeastern, eastern (Pattaya and Jomtien), and southern regions on Monday May 29 before spreading to the rest of the country on May 30. Officials have warned residents to be alert of the dangers of thunderstorms while gusty winds, lightning, and hail are possible during thunderstorms.







Strong winds could fell trees and power lines as well as cause damage to unsecured infrastructure. Flooding and landslides are possible in areas where thunderstorms produce intense rainfall. Large waves are forecast in the Andaman Sea and Gulf of Thailand May 29-30. Official have advised vessels in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand to navigate with caution and avoid thunderstorms and for small boats in the Andaman Sea to refrain from leaving the shore during the period.







The Thai Meteorological Department reported that Mawar, which evolved from a tropical storm into a typhoon, is currently in the Pacific Ocean and is forecast to move northwest rather than towards the South China Sea and passes through the Philippines. Two weather agencies, which are the Joint Typhoon Warning Center, and Japan Meteorological Agency, warned that Mawar could intensify into a “super typhoon” over the weekend as a result of the rise in the sea surface temperature of the Pacific Ocean. Nevertheless, the TMD further forecast that Mawar will weaken to depression and will not enter Thailand.

































