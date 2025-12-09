Pattaya braces for chill and gusty winds on eastern coast

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Meteorological Department has forecast cooler temperatures and strong winds across upper Thailand and parts of the south, including Pattaya and the Eastern Seaboard. Morning temperatures in Pattaya are expected to be lower by 1–3 degrees Celsius, with breezy conditions continuing throughout the day.







The Department warns that the colder weather is caused by a moderate cold air mass spreading from northern Vietnam and Laos into Thailand. Residents in Pattaya and surrounding areas are advised to take care of their health, particularly in the early mornings, and to remain vigilant against fire hazards due to dry conditions combined with strong winds.



For Pattaya and the eastern provinces, the forecast predicts cool mornings with daytime highs reaching 30–32 degrees Celsius. Northeast winds will blow at 10–25 km/h. The sea along the Eastern Gulf of Thailand will have moderate waves, around 1–2 meters high, with higher waves in areas experiencing scattered thunderstorms. Mariners are advised to exercise caution and avoid travel in rough conditions.

Although rainfall is limited, scattered thunderstorms are possible, and residents should stay informed of local weather updates as conditions evolve.



































