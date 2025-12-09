Just ask any farang and they’ll tell you the fact Pattaya’s pedestrian crossings offer false security

PATTAYA, Thailand – A fresh wave of criticism is sweeping across the city after Pattaya’s much-advertised “smart” pedestrian crossings once again exposed their biggest flaw: drivers who simply refuse to stop. The problem resurfaced in embarrassing fashion when the Pattaya mayor attempted to use the high-tech crossing on North Pattaya Road in front of Terminal 21, only to watch vehicles continue streaming through even as the signal turned red. Tourists standing beside him hesitated at the curb, uncertain whether the crossing was safe or a trap.

For many long-term foreign residents, the incident was not shocking in the least. They say the issue has nothing to do with technology and everything to do with driver attitude, minimal training standards, and the near-total absence of meaningful enforcement. As one expat put it, "You don't need sensors — you need drivers who stop."







The frustration is fueled by comparisons with other countries. In places like Norway, running a red light can cost the equivalent of 35,000 baht — a penalty harsh enough that drivers don't dare risk it. In Pattaya, the fines are so low and enforcement so inconsistent that motorists simply shrug and continue on. The result is a traffic environment where pedestrians cannot rely on even the most basic signals.

Critics argue that Pattaya's new crossings are not just ineffective, but dangerous. A green man that doesn't guarantee safety creates what urban planners call "false security." Tourists assume the system functions like the one at home, step forward confidently, and suddenly find motorbikes weaving past or cars accelerating through the intersection.



Many residents now describe these crossings as colorful illusions — technology that looks impressive on paper yet changes nothing on the ground. Without a shift in driver behavior and real enforcement, the glowing LED strips, sensors, and smart signage become nothing more than expensive cosmetic upgrades.

And if you ask the farangs who walk these streets daily, they say the truth is obvious: until Pattaya teaches road responsibility and enforces laws with seriousness, no amount of flashy technology will keep pedestrians safe.




































