Pattaya blooms with Valentine’s Day rose frenzy

PATTAYA, Thailand – As love filled the air on Valentine’s Day, flower shops in and around Pattaya saw a flurry of activity as customers sought to express their affection through the timeless symbol of roses.

The city’s various flower shops underwent a romantic transformation, with roses, especially the classic red ones, taking centre stage. Creatively arranged bouquets, single stems, and charming doll accompaniments adorned the spaces, capturing the essence of the Valentine’s Day spirit.







At Thitapa Flower Shop, nestled in the heart of Pattaya, owner Ms. Phen witnessed a surge in rose orders this year. Noting a shift in consumer behaviour, Phen shared insights into the evolving trends, with rose orders pouring in as early as the beginning of February. To cater to the bustling tourist influx, the shop strategically operated 24 hours a day from February 13, attracting early customers seeking to make their Valentine’s Day memorable.

In line with the changing market demands, Thitapa Flower Shop adopted a customer-centric approach, offering a wide array of rose arrangements to cater to individual preferences. With delivery services available and charges based on actual distances, the shop ensured convenience for its clientele. Additionally, allowing payment directly to the delivery team added an extra layer of ease for customers.

Despite a slight increase in prices, the imported roses at Thitapa Flower Shop remained a cost-effective choice, boasting impressive size and quality. Among the highlights was a luxurious bouquet priced at 10,000 Baht, featuring imported roses that exuded grandeur and elegance. Red roses emerged as the top choice among customers, closely followed by white and pink varieties, reaffirming their enduring popularity.































