Cooler, windy weather reaches Pattaya as strong cold air mass sweeps Eastern Thailand

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya and surrounding areas are experiencing cooler and windier conditions as a strong cold air mass from China continues to cover upper Thailand, according to the Thai Meteorological Department.

Temperatures in Pattaya and the eastern region are expected to drop by 1–2 degrees Celsius, with morning conditions turning noticeably cooler. Minimum temperatures are forecast at around 16–22°C, while daytime highs will reach 28–31°C. Northeasterly winds are strengthening at 20–35 km/h.







Marine conditions have also become rougher. Waves in the eastern Gulf of Thailand, including off Pattaya’s coast, are running at 1–2 meters, with higher waves of around 2 meters offshore. Authorities are urging boat operators to exercise caution, particularly during windy conditions.

The Meteorological Department advised residents and tourists to take care of their health amid the cooler, drier weather and to remain alert to fire risks due to strong winds. Air quality across eastern Thailand, including Pattaya, remains at low to moderate levels, with dust accumulation expected to ease as winds strengthen. The cooler spell is expected to continue over the next 24 hours, bringing more comfortable daytime conditions but brisk mornings along Pattaya’s beaches.



































