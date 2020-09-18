Pattaya Bikini Run highlights year-end festivities

An annual YWCA charity run kicks off a schedule of weekend events Pattaya is rolling out to drive domestic tourism.







Seree Jumpangan, Pattaya’s director of Tourism and Sports, announced the year-end events calendar Sept. 16 at the Sunshine Garden Resort.

The YWCA Bangkok-Pattaya Center’s Loma Run will take place Sept. 27 in Jomtien Beach. The walk-run starts on Yinyom Beach and ends at the second boat ramp near the Najomtien Subdistrict border.

The Eastern Region Classic Cars Show on Walking Street will be held the same day.

October will see the Pattaya Bikini Run, Halloween and Loy Krathong fall on the same weekend Oct. 30-Nov. 1.

The Pattaya International Fireworks Festival is set for Nov. 27-28 and the Rotary International charity walk-run on Nov. 29.

In December, the Pattaya Music Festival is set for Dec. 11-12 while the Naklua Walk-Eat kicks off for the 2020-21 season on Dec. 19.

The city closes the year with the annual Pattaya Countdown Dec. 29-31.









