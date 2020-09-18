Bangkokians urged to join ‘World Car-Free Day’

Bangkok governor Aswin Kwanmuang urged Bangkok residents not to use their vehicles for World Car-Free day on September 22.







He encouraged them to use public transport or bicycles to help reduce air pollution.

He said Bangkok city hall has accelerated to develop public transport network and mass transit connections of buses, public boats and electric rail services.

He cited examples of the canal boat services on Khlong Phasi Charoen and Khlong Phadung Krung Kasem, which connect commuters to the Bang Waskytrain station and the Hua Lamphong subway station respectively.

The full service will be ready for operation in December this year. Electric –powered boats will be used to cut pollution, he said.

Extensions of many electric rail routes will be also operational this year to facilitate commuters from the outskirts of Bangkok to inner areas such as BTS Green Line on the Mor Chit-Saphan Mai-Khu Khot route in Bangkok’s northern suburb.

He invited people to change their travel habits and to take public transport or carpool to reduce the number of cars on the roads. (TNA)









