Pattaya begins free flu shots for people with chronic diseases

Pattaya offered free flu shots in Jomtien Beach as it prepares to roll them out across the city.

Deputy Mayor Kritsana Boonsawat observed as jabs began July 11 at the Thepprasit Community Primary Health Center.







Those eligible for free flu vaccinations include women more than four months pregnant, those with seven chronic diseases, children ages 6-24 months, people over age 65, people over 100 kilograms, and people afflicted with cerebral palsy, thalassemia and immunodeficiency disorders.

Pattaya plans later to deploy a mobile unit to offer free shots in communities around the city.































