Heavy rain warning issued for Pattaya and Bangkok metropolitan area

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Meteorological Department has issued a warning of increased rainfall and isolated heavy downpours across Thailand, with particularly heavy rain expected in Pattaya, Bangkok, the surrounding metropolitan area, and the eastern provinces.

The department reported that moisture-laden easterly winds from the South China Sea are covering the northeast, east, central, and northern regions of the country. Meanwhile, a monsoon trough stretches across the upper south, and the southwest monsoon continues to affect the Andaman Sea, the lower south, and the Gulf of Thailand. Residents in affected areas are advised to be cautious of thunderstorms, heavy rainfall, and accumulated water, and to exercise care while travelling through flooded areas. Carrying an umbrella or raincoat when going outside is strongly recommended.







For marine conditions, waves in the Andaman Sea and Gulf of Thailand are around 1 meter, rising above 2 meters in areas experiencing thunderstorms. Fishermen and boat operators are urged to exercise extreme caution and avoid sailing in stormy conditions.

Authorities urge residents and tourists in Pattaya and surrounding areas to monitor weather updates closely, avoid flooded streets, and exercise caution when travelling during heavy rain. Boaters should remain vigilant and avoid venturing into rough seas during thunderstorms.

This alert is part of the ongoing seasonal monsoon activity affecting Thailand, and citizens are advised to remain prepared for sudden changes in weather conditions.





































