Pattaya beauticians sparkle in their traditional Thai costumes on Loy Krathong night

Stylists at a Pattaya hair salon went old school, dressing up in traditional attire for Loy Krathong.

Clearly unworried about stray hair or dye messing up their color gowns, the beauticians at Wave Hair Design opposite Central Marina sparked smiles and compliments Nov. 8 for their Loy Krathong costumes.







In business for 20 years, Wave also has a history of offering promotions on holidays. Loy Krathong was no different with the salon offering a free “hair detox” worth 500 baht.

Stylist Kanitda Satidman, 51, said customers really loved the colorful traditional Thai dress of the staff.





































