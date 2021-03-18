Pattaya beach vendors prep for April rush

Pattaya officials reminded beach vendors of rules and regulations ahead of April when an influx of domestic tourists is expected for Songkran.



Deputy Mayor Manote Nongyai chaired a March 17 meeting covering coronavirus-prevention measures for beach chair plots as well as a new expanded-parking system.







He urged vendors not to block parking spots or reserve them only for their own customers, as Beach Road is public land that cannot be appropriated.





Despite a decline in Covid-19 cases, beach chairs still must be spaced 1.5 meters apart and vendors must log all visitors, supply hand sanitizer and wear face masks.

Alcohol also cannot be sold legally and customers cannot bring their own booze to the beach, Manote said.

Hours continue to be 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. and operators are required to clean their parcel of sand at the end of each day.

Beach vendors, for their part, asked city hall to provide portable toilets and more trash cans along the beach for the additional crowds expected.

















