Thailand will start producing AstraZeneca vaccine at local plant in June

AstraZeneca has approved safety standards at Thailand’s vaccine factory and will send the first batch of raw materials for vaccine production in June.



Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said an AstraZeneca representative had visited the Thai plant and was satisfied with the manufacturing standards. Siam Bioscience is upgrading its plant in Pathum Thani to produce millions of AstraZeneca doses for Thailand and neighboring countries in Southeast Asia.







Meanwhile, the Public Health Ministry will launch a project on Covid-19 vaccine efficiency among people who received the Sinovac or AstraZeneca vaccines to learn more about their ability to build up immunity in the body.







Results of the test project are expected to be known within the next two months and will help shape the government’s vaccine policy for the next 12 months. (NNT)













