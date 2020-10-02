Pattaya Beach vendors bemoan parking, but other factors sending Thais to Jomtien

Pattaya Beach are grousing that they are still losing customers to rivals in Jomtien due to parking problems, but the fact remains Thai tourists prefer it for other reasons.







Beachchair operators says that city hall’s system of shrinking bus stops to create more parking spots on the left side of Beach Road has confused both drivers and police, who continue to ticket tourists, scaring them away for the future.

And while the city has painted new parking-spot lines at the far southern end of Beach Road, that doesn’t help vendors at the northern end of the beach.

Overall, they said, long weekends and holidays have had little benefit for Pattaya beach vendors and hawkers.

A Thai tourist identified only as Attaporn said parking wasn’t the only reason he prefers to take his family to Jomtien Beach.

For starters, it offers more shade trees than Pattaya Beach. There also are more convenient facilities there. And, of course, parking is easier.

Pattaya Beach thrived in the past because of the many hotels on the beach used by foreigners. But until Thailand reopens its borders, Pattaya Beach will continue to suffer.

