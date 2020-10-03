Murderer of jet ski champ arrested with drugs, guns in Pattaya

The convicted murderer of a jet ski champion in 2006 was arrested again in Pattaya after being caught with a machine gun, pistol and illegal drugs.







Please Support Pattaya Mail

Sompong Kdewpaijit, 31, was one of five people taken into custody at a North Pattaya checkpoint Sept. 28 after police found a machine gun with 22 bullets, a 32-caliber pistol with six bullets, four shotgun shells, 4.7 grams of ketamine and 20 ecstasy tablets in their car with no back license plate.

Sompong, who had the handgun on his waistline, said he carries it for protection against an unnamed enemy. The drugs, he said, were purchased at a nightclub in Pattaya, according to police who announced his arrest Oct. 1.

Also arrested were Nattapol Songboon, 28, Jakkrit Nongyai, 26, Surisa Jaikra, 29, and Hataichanok, 19. All were charged with illegal possession of guns and drugs.

Police said Sompong recently had been released from prison after being convicted in a plot that killed world jet ski champ Teerawat “Oct” Lahip in 2006.

Loading…











