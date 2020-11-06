Pattaya beach sunny weekend for sunbath and sports activities

Pattaya City and Eastern Part Weather Forecast

Seafood and music on Pattaya beach road this weekend Nov. 7-8. Cool with strong winds and isolated rain mostly in Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri and Sa Kaeo. Minimum temperature 22-24 °C. Maximum temperature 32-34 °C. Northeasterly winds 15-30 km/hr. Wave height about 1 meter and 1-2 meters offshore. Sunny in most part of the eastern provinces.







During 6 – 8 Nov, morning cool. Isolated rain. Minimum temperature 22-24°C. Maximum temperature 30-33°C. Northeasterly wind 15-30 km/hr. Wave height about 1 meter and 1-2 meters off shore. During 9 – 12 Nov, cool and strong wind, 1-3°C drop in temperature. Minimum temperature 19-23°C. Maximum temperature 30-32°C. Northeasterly wind 15-35 km/hr. Wave height about 1-2 meter and about 2 meters off shore.

The tropical depression “GONI” has downgraded to the active low then made landfall over Qui-Nhon, Vietnam at 10.00 a.m. today (6 November). It is expected to further downgrade into the low pressure. Isolated rain and strong winds are likely over Amnat Charoen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram, Surin, Si SaKet, Ubon Ratchathani, Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri and Sa Kaeo.









