Pattaya Beach Road closed from 3 PM today for Fireworks Festival, one more day to go

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya Beach Road will be closed from 3 PM to 1 AM today, Nov 29, for the second day of the Pattaya International Fireworks Festival.

The temporary closure ensures the safety of visitors and smooth operation of the festival along the beachfront. Motorists are advised to use alternative routes and consider public transport to avoid traffic congestion.

Traffic guidance points are in place along major roads, and authorities encourage early arrival to fully enjoy the evening’s fireworks display. For live traffic updates, visitors can check the official Pattaya City CCTV feed here.



































