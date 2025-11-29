Soi Dog Foundation rescues hundreds of dogs and cats from Hat Yai floods

HATYAI, Thailand – The Soi Dog Foundation has launched an urgent emergency response operation to save dogs and cats impacted by severe flooding, deploying specialised teams from Ayutthaya to Hat Yai. Veterinarians, rescue officers, essential medical supplies, and large volumes of pet food have been mobilised to provide immediate and ongoing assistance to both owned pets and stray animals in crisis.







The operation was first activated in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya Province, where communities faced months of prolonged flooding. This week, the mission expanded to Hat Yai District in Songkhla Province after heavy rains triggered widespread inundation, causing significant hardship for community animals and household pets.

During the peak of the flooding, Soi Dog Foundation — with support from Nestlé (Thai) Ltd., Food Innova Trading and Service Co., Ltd., and Mars Petcare (Thailand) Co., Ltd. — distributed emergency pet food supplies to affected areas. As water levels begin to recede, veterinary teams are now entering heavily impacted zones to provide medical assessments, vaccinations, treatment, and food to support the long-term recovery of affected animals.



Sakdapol Thongjan, Social Change Programme Manager at the Soi Dog Foundation, said the organisation responded swiftly after receiving reports of severe flooding in Hat Yai. “We immediately deployed our teams from the mobile sterilisation units in Songkhla and Satun—temporarily suspending routine services—to support flood-relief operations. Our priority is to ensure the safety and wellbeing of animals left vulnerable during this crisis,” he said.

The foundation’s rescue work includes relocating animals to safe areas, retrieving stranded dogs and cats from rooftops and trees, delivering food to caregivers and pet owners, and providing on-site veterinary treatment. Teams are also assisting animals housed with their owners at evacuation centres and continue to respond promptly to emergency calls from the public. Essential vaccines—including combination and rabies vaccines—are being administered to prevent disease outbreaks commonly associated with post-flood conditions.







One of the most critical rescue cases so far involved an elderly woman known as Aunt Sao, who had been trapped on her rooftop for several days with her 69 dogs and cats. Many of her animals tragically perished in the rising waters. Soi Dog Foundation rescued 17 cats and 9 dogs, all severely exhausted and malnourished. “I almost lost hope that anyone would reach us,” she said tearfully. Volunteers and rescue teams safely evacuated the surviving animals and provided immediate food, veterinary care, and vaccinations. Temporary shelter has been arranged while her home undergoes repairs and floodwaters continue to recede.

Beyond responding to reported emergencies, Soi Dog Foundation teams are actively patrolling flood-affected communities to locate distressed animals. The organisation is working closely with the Hat Yai District Livestock Office and the Faculty of Veterinary Science at Prince of Songkla University to coordinate ongoing rescue and medical support.



Relief Operations Focus on Three Key Areas

Coordinating with government agencies, private partners, and local communities to aid flood-affected pets and stray animals

• Continuously assessing needs in impacted areas to ensure adequate distribution of food and medical supplies

• Maintaining a sustained presence in affected zones until conditions stabilise, followed by long-term recovery assistance

How to Support the Effort

Individuals or organisations wishing to support Soi Dog Foundation’s emergency flood-relief operations—or report areas in need of animal food assistance—can contact:

Phone: 076-681029 (Monday–Friday, 08:00–17:00) Email: [email protected]































