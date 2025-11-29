Pattaya authorities coordinate underground utility work to ease traffic ahead of Fireworks Festival

PATTAYA, Thailand – City officials and utility agencies convened to accelerate infrastructure projects and minimize disruption to residents and visitors ahead of the Pattaya International Fireworks Festival (Nov 28-29).

Deputy Mayor Manot Nongyai chaired the meeting at City Hall, joined by city council members, provincial representatives, and key utility agencies. The discussion focused on the installation of underground power cables and upgraded water pipelines across central Pattaya, aiming to prevent repeated road digging and reduce inconvenience for the public.







For the electrical works along Pattaya Beach, the Provincial Electricity Authority will use trenchless methods to install high-voltage duct banks, avoiding open-cut excavation that could damage roads and worsen traffic congestion. Meanwhile, the Pattaya Provincial Waterworks Authority plans to replace and expand pipelines in high-demand areas including Sukhumvit-Pattaya 16, Naklua 25 (connecting to Pothisarn 3), and Pattaya 6/1, as well as along South Pattaya Road near the communications junction to improve water pressure and prevent frequent leaks.



Deputy Mayor Manot emphasized coordination with traffic management teams to prevent interference with the city’s alternate-day parking system. Councillor Worapot Pongpalee also requested that waterworks updates be integrated into the city’s GIS system to ensure all agencies can plan effectively and avoid overlapping work.

The meeting concluded with instructions to expedite worksite clearance and restore road surfaces promptly, ensuring that residents and tourists can enjoy the upcoming fireworks festival with minimal disruption.



































