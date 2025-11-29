Pattaya Beach packed by late afternoon as crowds gear up for fireworks spectacle

PATTAYA, Thailand – By 3 PM on Friday, Pattaya Beach was already brimming with visitors determined to secure the best spots for tonight’s fireworks display. Early arrivals set up mats and umbrellas along the shore, braving hot sand, limited space, and bustling crowds. Many festival-goers expressed both excitement and the usual logistical challenges—finding parking, securing a good view, and managing pets startled by the fireworks.







Social media chatter captured the scene vividly: some locals joked about staying home to avoid the crush, while others shared tips on finding parking or booking hotel rooms nearby. Animal lovers reminded fellow attendees to safeguard their pets, warning that the noise can frighten dogs and cats. Despite minor inconveniences, the mood remained festive, with people eager to enjoy the display and soak in the atmosphere.

Visitors were reminded to plan their arrivals early, prepare for crowded conditions, and follow safety guidance along the beach.



































