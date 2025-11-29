Hats off to officials as Pattaya stops stalls invading sidewalks ahead of Fireworks Festival

PATTAYA, Thailand – In the lead-up to the International Fireworks Festival, Pattaya city enforcement teams have been battling a surge of unauthorized vendors occupying public sidewalks and obstructing pedestrian traffic. Items left without permission have been cleared or confiscated, but opportunistic sellers continue to pop up across busy streets and alleys, particularly around Soi 5 and the beachfront.







Residents watching the scene unfold online expressed a mix of frustration and support. One commented, “Still seeing people blocking the sidewalks in front of stores—enough is enough,” while another urged officials, “Go check the foreign sellers taking advantage and seize their goods.” Many applauded enforcement, noting, “Finally, someone’s keeping it under control. Hats off to the officials!”

City authorities stressed that these measures are necessary to maintain public order and safety during one of Pattaya’s busiest events. Vendors who ignore the rules face fines, removal of their goods, or confiscation, while pathways must remain clear for pedestrians and emergency access.



The crackdown also targets opportunistic sellers leaving grease, trash, or unauthorized merchandise on walkways, which not only endangers pedestrians but also threatens the city’s image as a safe, welcoming destination.

Officials plan to continue patrolling key alleys and sidewalks throughout the festival to prevent illegal sales from disrupting the celebrations.



































