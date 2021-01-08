Pattaya Beach open, but no one there to buy squid

Jetsada Homklin
Pattaya Beach may be open, but if no one goes, who’s going to buy Amnuay Butsopha’s grilled squid?

That’s the question the 60-year-old street vendor and other hawkers were asking following Pattaya’s business shutdown and the border lockdown imposed on Chonburi to control the spread of Covid-19.

Only a scattered few people were out Jan. 7, so few that more than a few beach umbrella dealers decided not to open. But those who did open couldn’t serve alcohol.


Amnuay came to Pattaya from Surin 14 years ago and used to make a tidy living, as much as 1,000-baht a day, selling grilled squid after beaches reopened following last year’s shutdown.

Now, however, even domestic tourists can’t come to Pattaya and his income has tumbled to as little as 100 baht a day.

Amnuay pledged he will keep fighting, but he wants the government to make it easy for independent merchants not on social security to receive state compensation.

Since the beach was empty, many beach umbrella dealers decided not to open. The few who did open did so because they had nothing else better to do.



At least one Thai and foreign couple was lucky to be on the beach.





