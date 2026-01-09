Grass fire contained in Pattaya, no damage reported

PATTAYA, Thailand – A grass fire broke out along the railway-side road near Soi Khao Talo Community on January 8, but was swiftly brought under control thanks to coordinated efforts by Pattaya authorities.

Pattaya Municipal Officers were deployed to the scene to manage and facilitate traffic, allowing Pattaya City firefighters to access the area quickly and safely as they worked to extinguish the blaze. The fire, which affected dry grassland, created intense heat and smoke but did not spread to nearby residential areas.







Officials confirmed that the situation was fully under control, with the fire completely extinguished. No homes or civilian property were damaged, and no injuries were reported.

Public Safety Reminder

Pattaya City is urging the public to help prevent similar incidents by:

Refraining from lighting fires in open areas

Avoiding grass or garbage burning



These measures are especially important during dry conditions, when fires can spread rapidly and threaten nearby communities.

Residents are encouraged to report emergencies or suspicious fires via the Pattaya City Hotline: 1337.



































