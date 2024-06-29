Pattaya beach chair vendor’s license revoked for violating regulations

PATTAYA, Thailand – Deputy Mayor Wuthisak Rermkijakarn took decisive action on June 27 by issuing an administrative order to revoke the license of a beach chair vendor in Pattaya. The vendor’s license was terminated for violating Chapter 2, Article 10 of the Pattaya City Announcement, which governs the regulations and practices for operating beach chair businesses in Pattaya, Jomtien and Loh Larn Island.

The specific violation pertained to the rule that vendors must personally manage their businesses and are prohibited from renting out or delegating operations to others, as outlined in Chapter 4, Article 41 of the same announcement. In accordance with the administrative order, failure to comply renders the vendor’s operation illegal.









Consequences include potential imprisonment for up to six months, a fine not exceeding 50,000 baht, or both penalties under Thai law. Additionally, a daily fine of up to 25,000 baht may be imposed for each day the violation persists, as stipulated in Section 80 of the Public Health Act, B.E. 2535 (1992) and subsequent amendments.

City officials stated that, the revocation underlines the city’s commitment to upholding regulatory standards and ensuring fair business practices along Pattaya’s beaches, reinforcing the importance of compliance with local ordinances governing beachfront operations.





































