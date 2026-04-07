Drunk rider crashes into Pattaya reservoir, claims mystery passengers vanished

PATTAYA, Thailand – A late-night accident in Pattaya left rescue workers shaken after an intoxicated motorcyclist insisted he had been riding with a woman and a child—despite no trace of them being found.

At around 9:36 p.m. on April 5, rescue teams from Sawang Boriboon were dispatched to an incident at Chak Nok Reservoir in Huai Yai, where a motorcycle had veered off the road and plunged down the embankment.

At the scene, responders found a damaged Honda Wave 100 and its rider, a 50-year-old man identified as Kunchorn Plaengdee, who sustained minor injuries. He was given first aid before being taken to hospital.







However, the situation took a bizarre turn when the injured man told rescuers he had not been alone.

He claimed that after drinking heavily at a karaoke venue with friends, he had met a woman, aged around 50, and a young girl believed to be under 10. According to his account, the pair had accompanied him on the motorcycle ride home, sitting behind him and chatting throughout the journey.

He said he was taking them back to their accommodation near the reservoir when the accident occurred on a dark, isolated stretch of road. Moments later, a passing motorist spotted the crash and alerted authorities.

But when rescue teams arrived, there was no sign of any passengers.

More than ten rescuers conducted a thorough search of the surrounding area, including the dry sections of the reservoir, but found nothing—no footprints, no injuries, no evidence that anyone else had been there.

Rescue worker Suriya Chamnanyoi said the search effort yielded no results, leaving the team unsettled. While he suggested the man’s heavy intoxication could explain the claim, he did not completely dismiss the unusual nature of the incident.





“We searched extensively but found no one,” he said, adding that the team was ultimately relieved no additional injuries were discovered.

Adding to the eerie atmosphere, rescuers who remained at the scene reported dogs howling continuously in the darkness as they waited for police from Huai Yai station to secure the vehicle.

Whether the missing passengers were real, imagined, or something else entirely remains unclear—but the incident has left even seasoned rescuers with more questions than answers.





































