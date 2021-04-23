Pattaya Bargirls living in tents at closed Pattaya bars

Unemployed bargirls are living in tents at their shuttered watering holes as Pattaya struggles through the latest Covid-19 outbreak.







Mayuri Kulabut, 44, owner of a beer bar on Soi Buakhao, and several of her female employees are among those living rough below the locked beer spigots. They sleep each night in tents at the bar.

Mayuri said the workers who could return to rural provinces have done so, but some had no choice but to stay in Pattaya.



She wants the government to offer more aid to the unemployed before she has to close the bar for good and evict her camping workers.























