New small cluster of COVID-19 infection found in in Bangkok and Chiang Mai

By Pattaya Mail
0
183
Daily Press Briefing of the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) on April 23, 2021.
  • Thailand records a new high of COVID-19 infection with 2,070 confirmed cases
  • COVID-19 situations in Thailand (new confirmed cases)
  • New small cluster of COVID-19 infection found in elderly care nursing home in Bangkok while Chiang Mai also found other small cluster in Meditation venue



  • CCSA daily meeting earlier today resolved that more personnel be deployed to man the 1668 and 1669 Covid-19 hotlines
  • Russian President Vladimir Putin has personally vowed to support Thailand’s COVID-19 battle and agreed to supply Thailand with Sputnik V vaccine via a “government-to-government” contract

  • More provinces have ordered people to wear face masks in public in response to the third wave of COVID-19 in Thailand
  • The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is planning to establish more hospitel for patients without severe COVID-19 symptoms to cope with the increasing number of serious virus patients
  • The Immigration Bureau announced that its online service has been resumed



Broadcast from Government House of Thailand
Facebook: NNT- National News Bureau of Thailand








RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR