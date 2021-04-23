New small cluster of COVID-19 infection found in in Bangkok and Chiang Mai

- Thailand records a new high of COVID-19 infection with 2,070 confirmed cases
- COVID-19 situations in Thailand (new confirmed cases)
- New small cluster of COVID-19 infection found in elderly care nursing home in Bangkok while Chiang Mai also found other small cluster in Meditation venue
- CCSA daily meeting earlier today resolved that more personnel be deployed to man the 1668 and 1669 Covid-19 hotlines
- Russian President Vladimir Putin has personally vowed to support Thailand’s COVID-19 battle and agreed to supply Thailand with Sputnik V vaccine via a “government-to-government” contract
- More provinces have ordered people to wear face masks in public in response to the third wave of COVID-19 in Thailand
- The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is planning to establish more hospitel for patients without severe COVID-19 symptoms to cope with the increasing number of serious virus patients
- The Immigration Bureau announced that its online service has been resumed
