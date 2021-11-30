Pattaya bar raided for booze sales

Pattaya police raided a Third Road “restaurant” for not only serving alcohol, but being open at 1 a.m.

When officers arrived at the Babylon bar early Sunday customers drinking booze from plastic bottles scattered. A review of the bills found everyone had been charged for “fruit juice” that looked, smelled and tasted like beer.







The manager was detained by police with charges including opening a bar in violation of the emergency decree, operating outside legal hours, illegally selling alcohol and violating disease-control regulations.



























