Pattaya targets shops and areas selling dangerous water guns during Songkran celebrations

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya city officials are taking immediate action against the use of oversized water guns and PVC pipe devices during Songkran, citing serious safety risks. These high-powered water guns have been known to cause eye injuries, with some incidents nearly leading to blindness.

Local authorities have been instructed to conduct inspections in alleyways (sois), particularly in areas like Soi Buakhao and Soi 7, where reckless water play has been reported.







Several tourists, especially women who spent time perfecting their makeup, have expressed frustration after having their faces sprayed with high-pressure water. The powerful blasts have not only ruined their looks but have also caused painful injuries. Officials are being urged to seize all such hazardous water guns and devices to ensure the safety of both locals and tourists during the celebrations.



























