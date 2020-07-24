Pattaya Banglamung Subdistrict gets taste of Pattaya’s chronic flooding

The northernmost tip of Banglamung District has not seen the same chronic flooding that afflicts Pattaya, but Thursday was different.







Ongoing construction by the Provincial Waterworks Authority prevented runoff from three hours of heavy rain from draining as usual, giving Banglamung Subdistrict a taste of what Pattaya faces every time it rains.

Mayor NarathipFukruk said water flowing downhill from Takhiantia inundated many parts of the subdistrict, places where the drainage system usually copes fine.

But work is underway across Banglamung Subdistrict to upgrade underground water lines. The dirt and holes caused by the construction inhibited normal water flow, causing neighborhoods to flood and damaging homes and property on sois 13, 23 and 25.

Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department workers pumped out water from hard-hit areas, which included Sukhumvit Road, which was reduced to one lane by the downpour.

The PWA was directed to quickly remedy the problems before it rains again. The subdistrict also plans to install temporary pumps in flood-hit areas.











