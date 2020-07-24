Pattaya-area monks ducking for cover as stone mill blasts mountainside

Monks on Big Buddha Mountain are tired of ducking for cover every time a nearby stone mill starts blasting.

Abbot Wisut Thammanusit of Khao Chee Chan Temple in Sattahip District said large rocks and small pebbles pelt temple grounds during rock blasting by the Plutaluang Stone Mill.







No one has been injured – yet – Abbot Wisut said, but the roofs of monk dormitories, the dining hall and main pavilion all have incurred damage.

Rattasart Pongpao, the concession holder for the stone mill, previously paid the temple 20,000 baht for damage and cleaned up the rubble, but contractor Jao Thai Co. continues its unsafe blasting process, the abbot said.

Then, of course, there is also the issue of constant clouds of stone dust.

The monks want Chonburi Province to inspect the stone mill and impose safety restrictions.

