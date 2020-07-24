Pattaya-area monks ducking for cover as stone mill blasts mountainside

Patcharapol Panrak
A monk shows reporters the extensive damage to the temple cause by flying rocks through the ceiling.
Monks on Big Buddha Mountain are tired of ducking for cover every time a nearby stone mill starts blasting.

Abbot Wisut Thammanusit of Khao Chee Chan Temple in Sattahip District said large rocks and small pebbles pelt temple grounds during rock blasting by the Plutaluang Stone Mill.


No one has been injured – yet – Abbot Wisut said, but the roofs of monk dormitories, the dining hall and main pavilion all have incurred damage.

The monks’ sleeping quarters is littered with debris from flying rocks.
Rattasart Pongpao, the concession holder for the stone mill, previously paid the temple 20,000 baht for damage and cleaned up the rubble, but contractor Jao Thai Co. continues its unsafe blasting process, the abbot said.

Then, of course, there is also the issue of constant clouds of stone dust.

The monks want Chonburi Province to inspect the stone mill and impose safety restrictions.

Rocks scattered from the stone mill fell through the temple roof narrowly destroying the scared Buddha images.
A huge hole in the ceiling just above the Buddha images which were miraculously spared from destruction.
The rock crusher at work unconcerned for the heavy damage it was causing to the neighboring temple.
The rock quarry in Khao Chee Chan area.
Lucky that no one was hurt but the falling rocks through the ceiling.
Rocks pierced the ceiling at many spots in the temple.
The size of the rocks were big enough to cause extensive damage to property or even kill someone.
The historic and highly revered Khao Chee Chan temple came under attack from flying rocks from a nearby quarry.
