Pattaya Bali Hai Pier embarks on stunning transformation

PATTAYA, Thailand – Mayor Poramet Ngampichet led an on-site inspection on January 31 to assess the on-going pier improvement projects and the construction of a sheltered walkway at Bali Hai Pier.

Acknowledging the challenges faced by residents and tourists, particularly during inclement weather, the Pattaya City administration allocated budgets for two significant projects. The first, managed by Civil States Limited, involves the refurbishment of the pier, encompassing the main walkway and Piers A, B, C, D, E. This comprehensive project, spanning 460 meters and featuring 40 staircases, includes concrete structure maintenance and the use of carbon fibre-reinforced polymer for increased strength.







The inspection revealed a 10% completion status, with minor challenges arising from rising sea levels during daytime hours. To address this issue, work is now conducted during night-time hours, and the entire project is expected to conclude around May this year.

Simultaneously, the construction of a sheltered walkway, managed by A.O. Steel Limited, is progressing. This project involves installing a roof structure covering a distance of 310 meters. The assembly of support columns and roofing at the factory in Bang Sai, Ayutthaya, is underway, with on-site installation scheduled to begin in early February, aiming for completion around March.

Anticipated as a significant enhancement for residents and tourists, these projects aim to provide comfort, stability, and safety for pier users. Furthermore, these developments align with the city’s commitment to supporting tourism and contributing to the overall advancement of the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) development plan.































