City tackles traffic woes amidst road improvement projects

PATTAYA, Thailand – Deputy Mayor Manot Nongyai tackled the recent traffic disruptions resulting from on-going road improvement projects at four vital intersections in the city on January 31. The affected junctions include Wat Boonkanjanaram Junction, Chaiyapruek Junction, North Pattaya Junction, and Motorway Junction.

The infrastructure enhancement endeavours, geared towards elevating the city’s road network, necessitated partial closures of 1-2 traffic lanes, leading to significant congestion, particularly during peak hours. Notably, the absence of on-site personnel compounded the inconvenience for the public.







Responding to the situation, Pattaya City directed contractors to expedite the urgent roadwork. Presently, both Boonkanjanaram Temple Junction and Chaiyapruek Junction have been successfully reopened. On-going efforts are concentrated on the contiguous North Pattaya Junction and Motorway Junction.

A city official said that a unique strategy will be employed for North Pattaya Junction. Instead of lane closures, construction will be executed in a manner that avoids disrupting traffic flow, recognizing the high volume it serves. Further plans include applying concrete pavement during off-peak hours to enhance road surface durability. The use of quick-setting cement ensures newly constructed areas become operational within 24 hours of completion.































