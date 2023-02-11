Pattaya baht-bus drivers reminded not to cheat, curse passengers

Pattaya Transport Cooperative organized training for baht bus drivers to improve service providing and reduce complaints in hopes of giving the often-combative drivers a better image.

The Feb. 8 class at the co-op’s Naklua Soi 3 headquarters reviewed regulations on safety and driving and lessons on how to courteously and honestly serve tourists.







Co-op Vice President Sutarb Sukkojai said points covered included posting a rate sheet and route map, not forcing passengers out of the back of the baht bus before reaching their destination, not overcharging passengers, not talking lewdly or obscenely, not parking in prohibited zones, not drinking and driving, not using drugs while driving and not driving recklessly.







Fines for breaking any of the common-sense rules can see drivers fined a maximum 500 baht and suspended for seven days. Harsher penalties ensue with repeated infractions.

The meeting emphasized that baht bus drivers must nicely provide services to people and not cheat tourists in order to give Pattaya a better reputation and image.





















